NSW chief magistrate testifies at hearing

A request by a new magistrate for court assistance to help clear backlogs was rejected partly because of lack of resources, the NSW Judicial Commission conduct division has been told. "(That is) undoubtedly true because the courts at that stage had been cut by eight magistrates," NSW chief magistrate Judge Graeme Henson said on Wednesday. He was giving evidence at the hearing of misconduct complaints against magistrate Dominique Burns - who became a magistrate in February 2015, was appointed to the Port Macquarie Local Court circuit in January 2016, went on sick leave in March 2017 and was suspended in June 2017. The conduct under review - which occurred between June 22, 2016 and February 23, 2017 - involved 17 cases which fell in seven broad categories of "serious departures from proper standards". They included misuse of detention powers, imposing sentences exceeding the maximum penalties for the crimes, trying to influence the police prosecutor to cause further charges to be laid against people, and denying procedural fairness. The magistrate accepts she made mistakes, but her barrister Arthur Moses SC contended that her crushing workload of a "tsunami" of cases contributed to mental health issues. On Wednesday, he asked Judge Henson if he recalled that when Ms Burns was appointed to the Port Macquarie circuit, after being the only applicant, she told him she was excited about going to such a beautiful location. The judge agreed he replied something along the lines of: "You may not be so happy about it in six months' time." He also agreed the court continues to have limited resources and that before March 2017 he had no funds to commission any study into the health and well-being of magistrates. The hearing continues. Australian Associated Press