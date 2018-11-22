Emergency status for Richardson Road blaze at Campvale

news, local-news,

SALT Ash properties may face bushfire danger “in the next hour”, the NSW Rural Fire Service believes. The fire at Campvale, outside Raymond Terrace, has been burning near Richardson Road. At 3.30pm firefighters said the blaze had crossed Medowie Road and was burning towards Salt Ash. “Firefighters and aircraft are working to protect homes and slow the spread of the fire,” he said. “Large air tankers are being used.” Emergency alert telephone warnings are being sent to residents. “If you are in the area of Salt Ash, it is too late to leave,” NSW RFS said. “Seek shelter as the fire front arrives and protect yourself from the heat of the fire.” “If you are not in the area, it may not be safe to return.” Medowie and Richardson Road are closed. Burning since about 1.30pm, the fire has burned about eight hectares north of Newcastle Airport. Watch and Act status denotes a heightened level of threat and changing conditions. Residents are advised to begin taking action to protect themselves and their families. With gusty conditions, the fire has quickly gathered intensity. “Crews are in place at a number of homes north of this fire, however there is no current threat to homes,” firefighters said about 2pm on Thursday. 90 minutes later, it reached the highest level of bushfire alert at which “any delay now puts your life at risk”. Separately, a grass fire is being controlled after burning about 10 hectares at Lemington Road at Ravensworth. The upper Hunter blaze near the New England Highway has required no road closures and no properties are under threat. Aircraft are assisting firefighters at the fire, which is near Singleton. A total fire ban is in place for the Hunter on Thursday, with strong winds forecast into Friday.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/iKQx4aiD4Q7fvCgDvFeGgz/fae2282b-abcd-4da3-a266-e90f552365bb.jpg/r0_41_800_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg