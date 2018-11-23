Flatmate recalls Annette Mason's murder

news, national

A Queensland woman has recalled the night 29 years ago when Toowoomba teenager Annette Mason was raped and brutally murdered. The 15-year-old victim was bashed across the face, possibly with a piece of wood, after a night out with friends in 1989. Her body was found in her bed in a house she shared. Toowoomba woman Kym Sandersock told an inquest into Annette's death that on the night of the murder her flatmate Theresa Flynn came home in a highly agitated state. "They f***** up. They f***** up. They took it too far, Kym. They f***** up," she recalled Ms Flynn saying. "And I go, 'who are taking about?'," Ms Sandersock said. "And she said: 'Annette'." "I knew she was talking abut this little girl." Coroner Terry Ryan is investigating her death 27 years after a first inquest failed to find sufficient evidence to pin down her killer. At least five witnesses, including police, have already told the coroner that Allan McQueen, who is also known as Allan Gill, made a series of admissions regarding Annette's abuse and her death. Another person-of-interest to the inquest is Michael Lane, a close friend of Theresa Flynn, Ms Sandersock said. Ms Sandersock agreed with counsel assisting Adrian Braithwaite that in earlier statements about that night she had said her flatmate told her Annette was raped and then murdered. She also recalled a conversation with Kerry Cross, who she said discovered Annette's body and had shared what she had seen. "They must have bashed her in or something. A fence post," she said. Ms Sandersock told the inquest that in the days following Ms Mason's murder, Lane threatened her after he became aware Ms Flynn had talked about the events of the night Annette was murdered. "I know what you heard, I know what you've been told ... you'll end up the same," she said Lane told her on the telephone. "It was very short and sweet." The inquest continues. Australian Associated Press