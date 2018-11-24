news, world

Human remains found by builders working in the Vatican's embassy in Rome last month do not belong to two teenage girls who disappeared in the 1980s, according to a first analysis of the bones by the Chief Prosecutor of Rome. When bone fragments were found under the basement of the Vatican's embassy to Italy in Rome near the Villa Borghese museum during construction work, Italian media were quick to suggest they could have belonged to 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished on June 22, 1983. Another teenager, Mirella Gregori, 16, disappeared a month before Orlandi. The Orlandi family's lawyer, Laura Sgro, told EFE that the Rome prosecutor had informed the family on Friday that the human remains were older than 1964, and that carbon dating and DNA tests would be carried out on the bones. Some media outlets have said the remains belonged to a man, but this has not been confirmed by the prosecutor's office or the Orlandi family lawyer. It is not the first time that the discovery of human remains has renewed public interest in the Orlandi case. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/99a24d6a-909c-4ffe-839a-2ab8e16ede09.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Human remains in Vatican not missing girls facebook SHARE

twitter TWEET

email

whatsapp