Clashes with protesters in French cities

news, world

Some 81,000 people have taken to the streets of Paris and other French cities as part of the so-called "Yellow Vest" movement against rising fuel prices, according to the Interior Ministry. A total of 35 people were arrested during the nationwide protests, and another 22 were taken into police custody, the ministry said on Saturday. In the capital, protesters were met by police who deployed tear gas and water cannon to control the crowd. Masked protesters in the city centre erected barricades, destroyed city furniture and threw bricks and other items at police. Demonstrators wearing yellow safety vests tried to break through barricades and reach the Elysee Palace, the office of President Emmanuel Macron, which had been designated as a no-protest zone. Macron rebuked the rioters later Saturday. "Shame on those who attacked the security forces, shame on those who were violent towards other citizens and journalists," he wrote on Twitter. Some 8000 protesters turned up for the demonstration in Paris, including 5000 on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters. Local media posted a photograph of a truck on fire on the Champs-Elysees. Earlier in the day, Castaner had described the movement as "weakening." Last week, the protests drew some 283,000 people onto the streets across France. Since then, the demonstrations have been organised mainly on social media by supporters of the largely leaderless movement. There have also been smaller protests, including blockades of motorways and fuel depots. Seemingly baffled by the wide scale, popularity and vague demands of the movement, Macron's government has promised measures to help drivers, but has refused to cancel planned fuel tax rises that it says are needed to protect the environment. Australian Associated Press