PM won't commit to corruption watchdog

news, national

A national anti-corruption watchdog is being considered but Scott Morrison won't commit to creating it, despite both chambers of parliament backing one. The federal government - now in minority - was going to lose a vote on the creation of the watchdog, so the prime minister's party waved it through. But Mr Morrison won't say if his government will introduce it, despite both houses of parliament voting for it. "The government has already been working on these matters for several months, and we are following our process, through the cabinet process and that's how things should be done," Mr Morrison told parliament on Monday. "We'll be considering a range of options about the best way to go forward." Mr Morrison said the corruption body was a "fringe issue" for Labor and voters, with economic management being more important. Independent MP Cathy McGowan introduced a bill setting up a National Integrity Commission, which would have the powers of a royal commission. Labor supports the bill, which Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says is long past due. "Why did the government vote today to support a national integrity commission if it still has not decided whether it wants one?" Mr Shorten asked. Attorney-General Christian Porter said the proposed bill goes too far and would capture innocent public servants in the huge corruption net it casts. Mr Porter said journalists at the ABC and SBS were at risk of being found corrupt merely for criticising the government or not being impartial enough. He suggested the 13 existing anti-corruption bodies could be looked at to ensure they had the powers they needed. "We do not rule out the creation of a centralised body," Mr Porter told reporters. "How it accommodates the differences between the Commonwealth public sector and state public sectors ... how the centralisation and improvement of the present arrangements work, is the only question." Ms McGowan's proposed laws are also retrospective, meaning action already taken against a public servant could be revisited as a corruption case. The proposed laws must be retrospective to look at the history of possible corruption, Ms McGowan told the attorney-general. "With corruption there's often history, frequently a story that needs to be understood," she said. Labor has vowed since January to set up a national integrity commission if it wins government and work with crossbenchers on the issue in the meantime. A group of 34 former judges on Sunday wrote to Mr Morrison urging him to establish the commission to restore trust in the nation's democracy. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/70f90194-f20c-4d97-a85a-b6effa76549a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg