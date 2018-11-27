Former WA premier's son to stand trial

news, national

A son of former West Australian premier Colin Barnett is fighting a charge of breaching a violence restraining order. Through his defence lawyer Patti Chong, Sam Barnett faced Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea over the alleged incident on September 1 in Claremont. He is scheduled to face trial on March 13. Barnett has previously faced court for his actions during an argument with his ex-girlfriend at a Queensland hotel in 2016. The then-26-year-old was fined $1500 after pleading guilty to damaging the laptop and mobile phone of Melissa Garbin during a dispute over messages stored on the devices while on holiday on the Gold Coast. He hit the headlines again that year for having his father's image on a screen behind him while giving a presentation to property investors in China. The trip included a tumultuous break-up with his then-girlfriend, model Samantha Shvetsova, which resulted in him being issued with a 72-hour restraining order when he returned to Perth. The previous year was also a tough one for Barnett as he was repeatedly punched in the face by a stranger at a Northbridge nightclub and had his Porsche deliberately scratched. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/2acca311-5eda-4ad3-ada1-58c798cc2bbb.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg