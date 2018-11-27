NSW alleged sword murderer granted bail

news, national

An actor accused of murdering a home invader with a samurai sword on a Sydney street has been granted bail, with a judge noting the case has "very good grounds" for a defence of provocation. Blake Davis whimpered and shook throughout his NSW Supreme Court hearing on Monday, when Justice Stephen Rothman granted bail on strict conditions including a 9pm to 6am curfew and electronic monitoring. Davis' mother, who he will live with in the Blue Mountains, and his father have agreed to provide $493,000 surety. The 29-year-old said "thank you very much, Your Honour" via video link from Long Bay Hospital after the ruling. Davis and his girlfriend Hannah Quinn, 24, are each charged with the murder of 30-year-old aspiring rapper Jett McKee, who died in the middle of a Forest Lodge road in August 2018. It is not disputed the victim had previously been in Davis' unit unlawfully and in possession of a replica pistol. Quinn and Davis fled the scene and hopped between hotels across the weekend before handing themselves in. The judge said he found it "pathetic" the Crown could not provide any evidence that Davis would commit another murder or serious offence, other than the single charge against him, to justify continued detention. He noted Davis, an actor and talent manager, has no criminal record. "We are dealing with a person who is, to use the vernacular, a cleanskin," he said. Justice Rothman said it appeared the Crown would face "difficulty" in negating subjective elements in self-defence or the defence of another, and "there are also very good grounds for provocation defences to arise". Davis' lawyer, Philip Strickland SC, submitted the case for murder was "weak" and the Crown would struggle to rule out extreme provocation as a partial defence. He cited eyewitness evidence Mr McKee struck Davis inside and outside the inner-city Sydney unit, and further evidence from Quinn that he'd struck her boyfriend with a knuckleduster. He said Quinn's version of events is that she chased Mr McKee after he fled the unit with her bag - and she was followed by Davis - before the home invader allegedly pointed his pistol at her and said "I'm going to shoot you". "His (Davis') perception of danger in front of his girlfriend at the time is a very live issue," the barrister said, later adding "all post-incident conduct can be explained as a result of panic and fear". Prosecutor James Ly said crown witness Megan Quinn had provided a letter that she didn't want Davis near her house, herself or family, with her concerns based on observations of his "previous conduct with her daughter". The judge ruled Davis must not visit Forest Lodge, Redfern or St Peters, but can maintain contact with Quinn. The young woman has been on bail since August and is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Quinn and Davis are due before Central Local Court on January 22. Australian Associated Press

