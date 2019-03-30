Joe Biden denies 'inappropriate' kiss

news, world

Former US Vice President Joe Biden says he does not recall kissing a Nevada political candidate on the back of her head in 2014. The allegation was made in a New York Magazine article written by Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative and the 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor. In the article published on Friday, Flores wrote that she and Biden were waiting to take the stage during a rally in Las Vegas before the 2014 election. "I felt two hands on my shoulders," Flores writes, adding that Biden "proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head". Spokesman Bill Russo says Biden had no "inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/abaae38e-b153-4120-b12a-b329d4bfc913.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg