First Frydenberg budget may be short-lived

news, national

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his first federal budget on Tuesday but Labor is promising to overwrite it immediately if it wins the May election. The budget will be a virtual election campaign blueprint, but Labor says if it is elected it will deliver its own budget before September. "If we win, we will bring down a major economic statement in the third quarter of the year, which will in effect be the first budget of a Shorten Labor government," shadow treasurer Chris Bowen told ABC's Insiders on Sunday. "We need to reset the economic settings. We need to update the forecasts with the new government in place." The coalition will deliver a surplus in the 2019/20 financial year Mr Frydenberg on Sunday announced $285 million to help almost four million Australians cover their energy bills. The Energy Assistance Payment will be paid into eligible accounts before July, and will mainly help pensioners and veterans. "This is money that is going to go into people's pockets to help meet the cost of their next power bill," Mr Frydenberg told Nine's Weekend Today Show. Mr Frydenberg pushed back against criticism that the government's surplus was built on huge underspending in the National Disability Insurance Scheme. He also argued that wages, which have stagnated in recent years, are picking up compared to this point last year. But Mr Bowen said the coalition had over-estimated wage growth in every single budget it had handed down. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to call an election for May 11 or 18 within days of Tuesday's budget being handed down. Australian Associated Press

