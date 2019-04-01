Magistrate had weakness for boy, jury told

news, national

A Sydney magistrate of otherwise "impeccable" good character had a distinct weakness for a young boy he then groomed and molested, a jury has been told. Graeme Bryan Curran, 68, has pleaded not guilty in the NSW District Court to indecently assaulting the boy nine times between 1981 and 1983, when he was aged between 13 and 15. Continuing the crown final address on Monday, prosecutor Mark Hobart SC said even people of good character committed offences, submitting that the jury would find him guilty and accept that the complainant was telling the truth. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/0e7204c1-1991-4724-bf8d-21f99a53d9c8.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg