Accused fake cop in Vic home invasion

A man is on trial for allegedly impersonating a police officer as he entered a Melbourne home to steal drugs, before attempting to kill two occupants. William James Scriven appeared in front of a Supreme Court jury on Monday over his alleged co-involvement in a home invasion at Lilydale on July 26 in 2016, where two men who lived at the Mitchell Road home were hit with a hammer. Scriven has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing serious injury and one count of theft. Australian Associated Press
