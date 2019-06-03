Accused fake cop in Vic home invasion

news, national

A man is on trial for allegedly impersonating a police officer as he entered a Melbourne home to steal drugs, before attempting to kill two occupants. William James Scriven appeared in front of a Supreme Court jury on Monday over his alleged co-involvement in a home invasion at Lilydale on July 26 in 2016, where two men who lived at the Mitchell Road home were hit with a hammer. Scriven has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing serious injury and one count of theft. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/2fa9f3bf-f7fb-4712-9426-9aaefc6f6cf4.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg