Election win wipes out spill 'history': PM

Scott Morrison has declared those who voted for him don't care how he became prime minister, brushing off questions about his role in the downfall of Malcolm Turnbull. Last week, Sky News and The Australian separately exposed behind-the-scenes details of the Liberal leadership battle that resulted in Mr Morrison becoming prime minister. More revelations spilled out over the weekend ahead of the publication of a new book, Plots and Prayers by columnist Niki Savva, a former adviser to Peter Costello. She writes that Mr Morrison's supporters deliberately voted for Peter Dutton, pumping up his vote in the first spill motion with the intention of removing Mr Turnbull. But Mr Morrison told AAP the media are the only ones interested. "It's all ancient history, we've had an election since then," he told AAP in Osaka, Japan, where he has been attending the G20 summit. "My supporters don't - when I'm talking about the people who actually went to the election and voted us in to get cracking on all those things they want. "That's where they want my mind focused, not on musing over histories." Writing in The Australian on Saturday, Ms Savva said the former prime minister had plenty of people to blame for his demise but his anger was targeted at Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. She said Mr Turnbull was convinced Senator Cormann's betrayal, by resigning and throwing his support behind his close friend Mr Dutton during the heat of the party's upheaval, was staged and timed to revive a faltering challenge. Australian Associated Press

