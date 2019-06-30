Jodi McKay starts work as NSW Labor leader

news, politics

Newly-elected NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay says the party is united in "getting rid of" the Berejiklian government amid questions of division between its own members. The Strathfield MP emphatically won the ballot against Chris Minns on Saturday to become NSW's new opposition leader, getting 60.5 per cent of the vote, some three months after Michael Daley quit following Labor's state election loss. Ms McKay secured 29 votes to Mr Minns' 21 in the caucus, and gained 63 per cent of 10,822 rank-and-file votes. "This morning I've received so many calls and texts from my party colleagues, some of them who didn't support me, who just want us to get on with the job because we have unity in a purpose to get rid of this government," she told reporters in Sydney on Sunday. "I know that my colleagues are very much committed to ensuring a Labor win in 2023." During her campaign, Ms McKay highlighted her "record of standing up to powerful and vested interests" and said she could beat Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the next state poll. The former journalist said reaching out to rural NSW, western Sydney and multicultural communities would be a priority under her leadership, and education policy was a "critical issue". "This is a really hollow, transactional government. They treat people like customers," she said on Sunday. "I want to talk about people ... and there are issues like homelessness in my area and also in areas right across Sydney that have to be addressed." Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese offered his congratulations to Ms McKay on Sunday morning. "A progressive woman of integrity and principle with experience and great connections to communities," Mr Albanese tweeted. The NSW Labor deputy leader and shadow cabinet is yet to be decided but Ms McKay said Mr Minns will "absolutely" be part of it. Australian Associated Press

