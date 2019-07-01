Priorities for Governor-General Hurley

news, politics

PRIORITIES FOR NEW GOVERNOR-GENERAL DAVID HURLEY * Engagement with communities "Highlight to Australians their inherent strengths, their concern for the common good, their humanity and decency and the desire for a fair go." * Supporting organisations which help veterans, rural communities and asylum seekers. "There are countless organisations and people demonstrating how rich this country is every day." * Support for indigenous Australians, making Aurukun in Queensland his first official trip. "Helping young indigenous men and women develop skills in their community, to go on to broader commitments to our country, is such an important thing." * Protecting democracy "The strength of this country is our democracy which brings stability, peace and certainty to all of us. That is worth protecting." Australian Associated Press

