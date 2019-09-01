Govt says 'No Jab, No Pay' plan working

news, politics

The federal government's "No Jab, No Pay" program to ensure children are immunised has acted as a powerful driver for families to make sure vaccinations are fully up to date, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston says. Separately, Health Minister Greg Hunt has also offered free vaccines nationwide to children aged between 6 months and five years for next year's flu season. In 2018/19, under the "No Jab, No Pay" plan, the government notified the families of about 350,000 children that they did not meet the immunisation requirements for Family Tax Benefit Part A and were at risk of having their fortnightly payment reduced by $29. The notifications led to almost 174,000 children being fully immunised. "We will be continuing with this program to try and encourage anybody whose child that isn't vaccinated to get them vaccinated because it's in the best interests of the child, it's in the best interest of the community," she told Sky News on Sunday. "We'll continue to work on it because it's been so successful so far." The system was first introduced in 2016 and was followed by a tightening of the rules in 2018. Families who do not meet the immunisation requirements for their child are notified and placed on a 63 day grace period. If they fail to immunise their child within the grace period their FTB payments are reduced. It comes as the federal government says it will offer free vaccines to children aged between 6 months and five years for next year's flu season. Mr Hunt says he expects up to 1.6 million children to be vaccinated under the scheme, to take over from similar state and territory-run immunisation programs. Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen welcomed the announcement that sees these vaccinations added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme after it was approved by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee. "It's now time for the minister to get on with listing the more than 60 drugs that have been recommended by the PBAC but not yet listed," Mr Bowen said in a statement. "Greg Hunt likes to pat himself on the back in the media with every listing. He is also accountable for every drug that he refuses to list." However, Mr Hunt did also announce $27 million worth of new medicine listings through the PBS. The three medicines will help Australians who are living with complications following stroke, those fighting cancer, and support the enhanced response to the outbreak of syphilis in northern, central and southern Australia. Australian Associated Press

