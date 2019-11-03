Hanson, Katter bond over drought relief

news, politics

Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter, two of Queensland's most controversial politicians, are joining forces ahead of next year's state election. The leader of One Nation and Katter's Australian Party will begin a drought tour in regional Queensland on Monday, having buried their differences, The Courier-Mail reports. The "Drought Tour with Pauline and Bob" begins in Charleville and will take in Cunnamulla and Roma. Senator Hanson and Mr Katter have bonded over what they are calling the government's failure to respond to the drought. They plan to co-operate in Canberra but will keep their parties separate. "We have different political parties with very serious differences but we are burying those differences,'' Mr Katter said. "The very serious nature of the drought is why we are burying the politics. And I think any proud Australian does not want to see the nation's third-biggest export industry continue its collapse." They plan to capitalise on disenchantment with the ALP in regional areas ahead of the Queensland state election next year. Australian Associated Press

