Thousands in Buenos Aires pride parade

Thousands of revellers have marched through the streets of Buenos Aires for the annual pride parade to celebrate queer diversity and also demand rights for the LGBTIQ community. The 28th edition of the parade converted almost the entire Argentine capital into a venue to celebrate freedom as participants began to gather in the morning at the Plaza de Mayo. They marched towards the National Congress building in the afternoon via the Avenida de Mayo that was flooded with multicoloured flags and floats and music. While the first pride march in 1992 was attended by only 300 people, on Saturday thousands, mostly young, took to the streets to dance, celebrate sexual diversity and demand a country "without institutional and religious violence" and an end to "hate crimes". In Argentina, the march is held in November commemorating the establishment of "Nuestro Mundo" (Our World), the first gay group to begin operating in the South American country in 1967. The event also had a political presence with floats supporting Frente de Todos, the Peronist coalition led by Alberto Fernandez, who won the general elections held in the country on October 27 and will be sworn in as the next president on December 10. The marchers demanded laws to make abortion legal, safe and free abortion for pregnant women, eradicate sexism, xenophobia and racism, and the implementation of a comprehensive sex education curriculum. The parade also called for compliance with the trans employment quota and an end to violence against diversity and dissent. Australian Associated Press

