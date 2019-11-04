Unique NZ export wows Thais, stumps Ardern

news, world

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn't imagine she'd be talking about sheep placenta cream at the East Asia Summit. And her Trade Minister Damien O'Connor didn't even know his country's boom export existed. But Thai leader Prayut Chan-o-cha put the New Zealand beauty product front and centre of the two countries' bilateral meeting on Sunday night. "There is a particular area of potential co-operation with New Zealand, which is to learn from New Zealand in and how to add value to agricultural products," Mr Prayut said. "New Zealand is a leader in this area as shown by its products which are renown around the world, such as kiwis, dairy products and sheep placenta cream." Ms Ardern and her delegation couldn't help but laugh at the reference, with no offence taken by the hosts. The cream, which producers claim contains amino acids, vitamins and minerals, is used as a skin moisturiser. Ms Ardern was gobsmacked. "Well, I can't say that that's something that's specifically been raised with me before," she said after the meeting. "Perhaps he noticed the youthful look of our delegation. "The point he was making was that we have added value through our agricultural products and it's something that increasingly he would like to see from the agricultural sector in Thailand." Mr O'Connor, a salt-of-the-earth member from the rugged west coast of South Island, confessed the product was new to him. "I wasn't familiar with it, no, I have to say. The prime minister might use it, I certainly don't," he said. "It's a market opportunity and it's one more opportunity for the sheep industry." Ms Ardern hit the ground running after landing in Bangkok on Sunday night for the economic and security-focused summit. She also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 94 is about 55 years her senior, and addressed the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. That speech focused on the need to conclude the mammoth 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP trade talks, which takes in the 10 ASEAN nations, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, India and New Zealand. Ms Ardern said she and other members were "wanting to progress the deal. "But that has been the case for some time there are some still outstanding hurdles to overcome." Ms Ardern is set to meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday on a busy day of bilateral and multilateral meetings. Australian Associated Press

