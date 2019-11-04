Disability inquiry starts in Queensland

news, national

WHAT IS THE DISABILITY ROYAL COMMISSION? * The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability aims to ensure those with disabilities are given the same rights and opportunities as those without * Ronald Sackville will chair the commission * A number of hearings will be held around Australia over three years * Interim report October 2020 and final report by end April 2022 * Cost $528 million, including funding for support and counselling for people sharing their experiences WHAT WILL IT INVESTIGATE? * The commission will explore all forms of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation in all settings * These include homes, schools, sporting clubs, workplaces, group homes, prisons, hospitals, aged care and mental health facilities WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK? * A four-day hearing is being held this week in Townsville, with a focus on the Queensland state education system * It will examine the state's inclusive education policy and its impact on and the experiences of students with disability WHO IS GIVING EVIDENCE? * Parents of children with disabilities who attend mainstream and special schools * Teachers, school principals and special education service specialists * University professors * The Queensland Teachers Union * Youth disability advocacy groups WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? * The commission will next sit for four days in Melbourne in December. Australian Associated Press

