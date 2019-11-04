Disability inquiry starts in Queensland
WHAT IS THE DISABILITY ROYAL COMMISSION?
* The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability aims to ensure those with disabilities are given the same rights and opportunities as those without
* Ronald Sackville will chair the commission
* A number of hearings will be held around Australia over three years
* Interim report October 2020 and final report by end April 2022
* Cost $528 million, including funding for support and counselling for people sharing their experiences
WHAT WILL IT INVESTIGATE?
* The commission will explore all forms of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation in all settings
* These include homes, schools, sporting clubs, workplaces, group homes, prisons, hospitals, aged care and mental health facilities
WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK?
* A four-day hearing is being held this week in Townsville, with a focus on the Queensland state education system
* It will examine the state's inclusive education policy and its impact on and the experiences of students with disability
WHO IS GIVING EVIDENCE?
* Parents of children with disabilities who attend mainstream and special schools
* Teachers, school principals and special education service specialists
* University professors
* The Queensland Teachers Union
* Youth disability advocacy groups
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
* The commission will next sit for four days in Melbourne in December.
