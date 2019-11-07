news, local-news,

A PORT Stephens woman whose mother was found with maggots in her mouth the day before she died at a Raymond Terrace nursing home has called for "less talk and more action" following the royal commission into aged care. Jayne Carter demanded an investigation into the aged care sector after staff at the Opal Raymond Terrace Gardens nursing home in 2016 said they had found maggots in the mouth of her mother, Shirley, who had dementia and Parkinson's disease. "We knew right at the beginning of the royal commission we were going to uncover a lot of horror stories, because it has been hidden for so long," Ms Carter said. "It's great that we are doing this, and I am so pleased the Aged Care Commission has been renamed and given teeth. "But there are some good nursing homes out there, and really good people working in them, and they are being tarred with the same brush as big profiteering franchises who put profits over people. "We have to ensure that these smaller rural aged care communities are still standing at the end of this - because they are mostly running at a loss. "We need to pay people working in aged care more. They have to employ higher numbers of people to work, and they have to make it something people are proud to be doing, not something they are doing because it's all they could get." In its interim report, the royal commission into aged care said a fundamental overhaul was needed of the aged care system and the way it was designed, funded and regulated. It cited "widespread over-prescribing" of drugs that sedate residents, rendering them drowsy and unresponsive, and called for action to stop the flow of younger people with disabilities going into the aged care system. Health Minister Greg Hunt has promised a "significant package" of funding for the aged care sector before Christmas, but has not put a figure on the promise or agreed to ban the inappropriate use of psychotropic drugs in the same time period. Catherine Henry, principal of Catherine Henry Lawyers and the Australian Lawyers Alliance spokesperson on aged care and elder law, said there were many dedicated providers and workers - but they worked in an "unkind and uncaring system" that failed older Australians. She said the Aged Care Act 1997 was weighted in favour of providers, allowing profits to prevail over quality of care. "The final report will not be handed down for at least another year," she said. "The frail aged can't wait that long for action. Last year, 16,000 died while waiting for their approved home care package, and another 120,000 are on waiting lists. Increased government funding will help but it should be available in conjunction with new legislation and effective regulation." RELATED READING: Port Stephens aged care facilities welcome Royal Commission

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/U6sg88yptnWPBj3pxEuthQ/f5e95be7-4295-40d2-884b-ee143721d7d5.jpg/r0_122_4692_2773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hunter woman whose mother was found with maggots in her mouth at a Raymond Terrace nursing home has called for action after royal commission into aged care Anita Beaumont facebook SHARE

twitter TWEET

email

whatsapp

