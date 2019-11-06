Fatal Vic crash bus driver avoids jail

news, national

The father of a Taiwanese tourist killed in a bus crash on Victoria's Great Ocean Road is "choked by sadness" but the man behind the wheel has avoided jail. Former bus driver I Ching Yu was driving the vehicle when he lost control on a winding stretch of the road west of Apollo Bay in April 2017. The bus veered off the road, rolled over and slammed into a tree after Yu swerved when he failed to negotiate a bend. Taiwanese man Cheng Yung Kuo, 38, was thrown out of the bus and died while Taiwanese woman Jia Jen Hsieh, 37, was trapped underneath and seriously injured. Mr Kuo's father has been "choked by sadness" after his son's death and tears would often well up in his eyes, County Court Judge Trevor Wraight was told on Wednesday. "Why did such a beautiful person, such an honourable, kind-hearted gentleman leave so quickly," Chun-Min Kuo wrote in a translated statement. "Why did you leave without saying goodbye?" The judge said the statement was moving and showcased the "enormous loss and grief" Mr Kuo suffered as a result of his son's death. Yu, 51, is remorseful and been left "deeply saddened" by the consequences of his actions, his lawyer told the court. He suffers ongoing nightmares and anxiety since the accident, has no criminal history and alcohol, drugs and fatigue were not factors in the crash. "It was a momentary lapse of attention," Judge Wraight said in his sentencing remarks. "It is clear...the impact of the accident and the prolonged criminal process has had an immense impact on you," he said to Yu. The former driver is working in a laundry and supporting his partner who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. The judge accepted he was of good character, unlikely to reoffend and a good prospect for rehabilitation. Yu pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing serious injury. He was ordered to serve a two-year community corrections order with 150 hours of unpaid community work, his licence was cancelled and he can't apply for a new one for 18 months. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e4b5ddc0-8df1-4a33-87da-23f4a93edb6c.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg