British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had an audience with Queen Elizabeth, marking the formal start of the December 12 election campaign. Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning to formally ask the monarch's permission to dissolve parliament. Australian Associated Press

