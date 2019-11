news, national

An ex-stripper in Victoria who was found guilty of arranging the murder of her fiance has been sentenced to 28 years jail. Robyn Lindholm, 46, was found guilty of murder for the killing of George Templeton in 2005 at the hands of her "besotted" lover Wayne Amey. The former exotic dancer was ordered to serve 28 years in jail but she is already serving a 25-year sentence for organising the slaying of Mr Amey and will not be eligible for parole until she is 71. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/37dd25c8-7f7a-4b6e-b2da-053dd5f5e7a6.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg