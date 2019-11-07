Underpaying company directors face bans

news, national

Directors of companies who have underpaid their workers could soon be banned from sitting on boards, under legislative changes being considered by the Morrison government. Attorney-General Christian Porter wants to beef up the Fair Work Ombudsman's powers after a series of high profile cases, arguing corporate Australia has been "asleep at the wheel". Under the plan, the watchdog would be able to recommend directors responsible for wage theft be banned from sitting on boards. The proposed laws would not be retrospective, with companies already caught out exempt from further action. While Mr Porter accepted some employment awards could be complicated, most of the underpaying companies were large businesses with huge human resources divisions. "These organisations have a massive amount of time, energy and resources devoted to ensuring they don't pay a cent more tax than they have to," Mr Porter told The Australian on Thursday. Mr Porter also agrees with calls from the Australian Council of Trade Unions for workers to be able to complain to the Fair Work Commission about underpaid wages. This would allow workers to recoup their wages quickly and efficiently, the attorney-general said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/7ba8edf2-4b9f-493c-9103-22807415a4c7.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg