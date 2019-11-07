Angry's son's alleged killer to face trial

news, national

Just over one year after he allegedly bashed the youngest son of Australian rock star Angry Anderson to death, Mathew Flame has been ordered to stand trial in NSW for his murder. Flame, 21, was allegedly under the influence of MDMA, marijuana and alcohol when he beat Liam Anderson, 26, to death on a Queenscliff street on November 4, 2018. Flame appeared via video link in Central Local Court on Thursday where magistrate Margaret Quinn committed him to stand trial in the NSW Supreme Court. He did not speak, except to confirm he could hear the court. The 21-year-old will be formally arraigned on December 6, where he will again appear via video link. Bail was not applied for and it was formally refused by Ms Quinn. Australian Associated Press

