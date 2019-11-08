All UK truck death victims identified

news, world

UK police have formally identified the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeast England and notified their families in the apparent people-smuggling tragedy. British police have been working with their Vietnamese counterparts and the coroner to identify the bodies, which were found on October 23. They were found in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays, east of London. "This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese Police colleagues to support the families of those victims," Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said on Thursday. "It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information." Police last week said all of the victims were Vietnamese citizens. DNA samples were taken from families in Vietnam who suspected their missing relatives may have been on the truck. British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to the English port of Purfleet, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium. Three other people have been released on bail pending further investigation in the case. In Ireland, a 22-year-old man was arrested on a British warrant. Essex Police said they have started extradition proceedings to bring him to the UK to face charges of manslaughter. Several other suspects have been arrested in Vietnam. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/edfe2ed0-2b4d-4930-ba9d-ae3dd5c24d9d.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg