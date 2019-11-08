Emergency fire alerts, fears for NSW homes

news, national

Parched and windy conditions have created a volatile bushfire situation across drought-stricken NSW, the state's rural fire service says, with three emergency warnings issued for out-of-control blazes in the state's north. NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has confirmed two homes have been damaged or destroyed in a fire burning at Stockyard Flat near Walcha. Emergency warnings, meanwhile, were issued on Friday for fires at Gulf Road in Torrington near Tenterfield, Hillville Road, Hillville near Taree and Bills Crossing Crowdy, also near Taree. "It is a volatile day and it will remain a volatile day," Mr Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney on Friday. "We need vigilance and we need people to be decisive and ready to act in accordance with any direction given by authorities." The fire at Torrington is almost 14,000 hectares in size and is burning to the west of Silent Grove Road as firefighters battle the blaze ahead of worsening conditions predicted later in the day. People in the areas of Torrington, Silent Grove, Wolfram Hill, Tungsten, Maids Valley and Mole River are being advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches. The fire at Hillville, on the NSW mid-north coast, is burning on the western side of the Pacific Highway, north of Possum Brush and south of Rainbow Flat as well as in the Talawahl Nature Reserve. The RFS has advised those planning to leave in the area of Coates Trail and Road and Possum Brush to leave now and head towards Tuncurry. The fire at Bills Crossing Crowdy is more than 2000ha in size and being controlled, but spreading towards the Harrington area. Mr Fitzsimmons said the bushfire danger across the state was "at the upper end of the scale", with five total fire bans in place for the New England, far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter and Northern Slopes regions. At 11am, 74 fires were burning around the state, with 33 uncontained, despite the best efforts of more than 900 firefighters and support staff. Mr Fitzsimmons said bush and grass fires are currently burning through about 370,000 hectares of NSW land - more than the entire land area burnt last year. Eight "watch and act" alerts are currently in place at Stockyard Flat, Washpool State Forest near Grafton, Old Glen Innes Road in the Clarence Valley, Gum Scrub near Port Macquarie, Rumba Dump near Taree, Liberation Trail and Muck Creek near Coffs Harbour and Fortescue Creek near Nambucca Heads. Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter on Friday told reporters at-risk residents needed to be ready to act. "Once a fire gets to an emergency alert level we may not be able to get to help you," Mr Baxter said. "We haven't got the resources to be able to put into every single area so you must be prepared to survive yourself." The escalated fire risk comes after a man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious burns to his legs and hands while trying to defend his rural property in Yarrowitch, east of Walcha, on Thursday. Dust is also expected to be blown across much of the state's northeast on Friday, with the Central Coast and Newcastle areas the worst affected. It is likely clear over the course of the day. The fire danger should lessen over the weekend, although threat levels were forecast to rise again on Tuesday or Wednesday, Mr Fitzsimmons said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/bbb9d13f-7f77-4100-b8a3-35f6a627c228.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg