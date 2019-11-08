Minister 'should be sacked' over road spat

news, national

NSW Labor has called for the sacking of Police Minister David Elliott who was embroiled in a road rage incident where he told a P-plate driver he "worked for the cops". Mr Elliott has denied grabbing the teenage driver's arm during the heated argument on a Sydney road but admitted he claimed to work for the police. NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay says that could leave him open to being charged with impersonating an officer. "Gladys Berejiklian has no choice, she must stand down David Elliott today," the opposition leader said in a statement. "(He) simply cannot continue to be the police minister." Mr Elliott says the 17-year-old male driver clipped his car and drove off on Windsor Road, Baulkham Hills, on October 17. The teen's father has told The Australian newspaper the minister chased his son through backstreets before grabbing his arm, which Mr Elliott strongly denies. "I spoke to him through the passenger's side. No one touched anyone," Mr Elliott told the newspaper. However, he did admit he "blew up" when the youth refused to exchange contact details and swore at his wife. "He claimed he didn't have to, so I said I work for the cops," Mr Elliott said. "He didn't believe me so I gave him my business card. "He said 'show me your badge'. I said 'I pay for the badges, I don't get one'." The boy's father said his son phoned him during the verbal altercation and he could hear a man "yelling and screaming" in the background. "I think in this day and age when road rage is quite high-profile, it is poor form by someone in that position to be (behaving like that)," the father said. The minister said the damage to his car will cost between $500 and $1000 to fix. NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has tasked Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones with undertaking an independent review of the incident. "All witnesses will be spoken to in order to ascertain if they are in a position to provide any further information," a police spokeswoman said in a statement. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e8f97e80-b72c-47ad-bfd9-354d21ce3905.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg