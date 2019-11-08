No tax change in budget update: Cormann

news, politics

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has not ruled out bringing forward already-legislated personal income tax cuts, but says people should not expect such a major change to be included in next month's mid-year budget review. The federal government is repeatedly being urged to do more to stimulate the economy as the Reserve Bank runs out of ammunition, with the cash rate at a record low of 0.75 per cent after three rate cuts this year. "Where there is opportunity, we will always err on the side of providing further tax relief, that is our track record and that is what we would intend to do in the future," Senator Cormann told Sky News on Friday, when asked about bringing forward planned tax cuts. "I wouldn't interpret this as giving any indication of things to come in a half-yearly budget update, which is just an update." Westpac chief economist Bill Evans this week suggested the government should bring forward tax cuts to be introduced in July 2022 to stimulate the economy now. Westpac boss Brian Hartzer said while Mr Evan's views are independent, the idea was worth considering. "We need businesses to invest, consumer spending is slow," he told the House of Representatives economic committee in Canberra. "So I do think it's certainly sensible to be having a debate about what sort of policies might help get things growing faster." Australian Associated Press

