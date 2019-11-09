One dead, two missing in NSW bushfires

news, national

One person is dead and two others are still missing as bushfires have caused devastation across NSW. A firefighter found the fatality in a burnt-out vehicle in at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes. More than 30 people have been injured and the figure of at least 100 homes destroyed is expected to rise amid raging blazes in the state's north. NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said conditions are likely to worsen throughout the day as winds pick up in the afternoon and with no rain forecast throughout the weekend. "Our thoughts and prayers are out to all of those that are affected and particularly the family and loved ones of the occupant of this vehicle," he told ABC News. He said the blazes had resulted in "significant and widespread damage and destruction" to people, families, home-owners and the wider community with reports of damage to other buildings including a school which was destroyed. There were still 77 bus or grass fires burning in NSW with 42 uncontained on Saturday morning, the fire service said. Six remained at emergency warning level. Mr Fitzsimmons said the blazes they battled on Friday - at one point fighting 99 fires, a record 17 of which were at emergency level all at once - had them in "uncharted territory", with seasoned firefighters of some 60 years experience saying they had never seen such conditions. RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said firefighters had dealt with "horrific" and "traumatic" scenes including helping people suffering with burns and some who had had heart attacks. He told Nine News multiple blazes raging at the same time on Friday had left firefighters "torn between trying to send help to one fire, to another". He said dozens of fires are still at risk of affecting properties on Saturday. In a bleak outlook ahead of expected high temperatures on Tuesday, he said the focus has had to move to preparing for more to come. "We're never going to get across all these fires before the weather worsens again next Tuesday so our focus is now very much shifting to obviously accounting for what happened yesterday but trying to look forward and keeping going to ensure we can do what we can ahead of the worsening weather on Tuesday," he said. MidCoast Mayor David West, who lives in Brimbin, said that he had never seen anything like the fire in his area. "I'm looking at a sky that's screaming danger, that's saying 'get out of my way, I'm going to kill you'," he told AAP on Friday night. "I know that sounds melodramatic but it's not. This is a fire that's devouring everything in its path." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/2b2f2877-6a0a-46a5-91c5-944f0fd0e113.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg