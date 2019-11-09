Two people confirmed dead, seven missing in NSW bushfires

photos-and-video,

Two people have died and seven people are missing in unprecedented bushfires that have also destroyed at least 100 homes in NSW amid warnings of worse to come. About 1500 firefighters are battling more than 70 fires across the state. Up to 30 people have been injured and the number of missing people and properties lost is expected to rise. Two fires remain at an emergency warning level. The body of a person was discovered in a vehicle at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes, the Rural Fire Service said on Saturday morning. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian later confirmed a second fatality as she addressed reporters in Sydney. "Our thoughts and prayers of course go to the families and loved ones of those two deceased persons," she said. A woman who was found unconscious on Friday night with burns to 40 to 50 per cent of her body died in hospital on Saturday morning. She was found at the Kangawalla Fire near Glen Innes, the same fire near which crews found the body of a person in a burnt-out car. MORE NEWS: NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters gave the woman CPR for several hours on Friday night before paramedics could arrive. "Despite the very best efforts of all involved we are advised this morning that that lady has passed away in hospital as a result of her injuries," he said. Ms Berejiklian warned the number of fatalities could rise, and said the community must brace itself for worse to come. "We do need to brace ourselves and what is concerning is that the forecast weather conditions on Tuesday could mean that we're not through the worst of it," she said. Mr Fitzsimmons said conditions were likely to worsen throughout the day as winds picked up in the afternoon and with no rain forecast throughout the weekend. He said the blazes had resulted in "significant and widespread damage and destruction" to people, families, home-owners and the wider community with reports of damage to other buildings including a school which was destroyed. There were 81 fires burning across NSW as of midday Saturday, 43 of which were uncontained, the NSW Rural Fire Service said. Two are at an emergency warning alert level and 14 at watch and act alert level. NSW Police has advised the public to delay all non-essential travel in fire-affected areas. MORE NEWS: Mr Fitzsimmons said the blazes they battled on Friday - at one point fighting 99 fires, a record 17 of which were at emergency level all at once - had them in "uncharted territory", with seasoned firefighters of some 60 years experience saying they had never seen such conditions. "It was unprecedented for New South Wales to have so many fires burdening at the emergency warning alert level," Mr Fitzsimmons said. RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said firefighters had dealt with "horrific" and "traumatic" scenes including helping people suffering with burns and some who had had heart attacks. He told Nine News multiple blazes raging at the same time on Friday had left firefighters "torn between trying to send help to one fire, to another". He said dozens of fires are still at risk of affecting properties on Saturday. In a bleak outlook ahead of expected high temperatures on Tuesday, he said the focus has had to move to preparing for more to come. "We're never going to get across all these fires before the weather worsens again next Tuesday so our focus is now very much shifting to obviously accounting for what happened yesterday but trying to look forward and keeping going to ensure we can do what we can ahead of the worsening weather on Tuesday," he said. MidCoast Mayor David West, who lives in Brimbin, said that he had never seen anything like the fire in his area. "I'm looking at a sky that's screaming danger, that's saying 'get out of my way, I'm going to kill you'," he said on Friday night. "I know that sounds melodramatic but it's not. This is a fire that's devouring everything in its path." Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the fires as "simply terrifying". "I have been receiving reports overnight and am being briefed by Emergency Services Australia this morning to ensure all resources are being deployed as necessary and that the support and relief measures are being delivered on the ground," he said on Twitter. Firefighters from other states, including South Australia, Victoria and the Northern Territory, are assisting crews in NSW. Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack urged people to follow the advise of emergency crews. "It's so important that for those people who are asked to leave their homes, who asked to leave their communities, please do so," he said. NSW Rural Fire Service building assessment teams are heading to affected areas on Saturday to assess property damage, while crews work to clear fallen trees and reopen roads. Meanwhile, thousands of people cleared from the path of a bushfire in Noosa in Queensland overnight are in limbo as firefighters assess whether or not it is safe for them to go home. Tewantin, in Noosa's north, is cut off and there are concerns spot fires could cause more havoc as temperatures rise throughout the day. Roughly 2000 people were evacuated from parts of Tewantin and Noosa North Shore on Friday afternoon and into the night, independent Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said. They sought shelter at local showgrounds, sporting facilities and church outreach centres. "I know that this does have an emotional impact on people," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday. "We'll make sure that there is the appropriate counselling that people will need, because when they actually have to suddenly get up and leave their home and belongings it can be very distressing." with AAP

