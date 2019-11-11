Catastrophic in Sydney, Hunter, Illawarra

news, national

Greater Sydney, Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven residents are bracing for "off the scale" fire danger on Tuesday. WHAT DOES THE RATING MEAN? * The fire danger for Tuesday has been rated "catastrophic". * "It's where people die", says NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. * Residents are being warned fires under these conditions are hard to suppress and homes will burn. * People are being told to leave for their survival now. * This is the first catastrophic declaration for Sydney since a new rating system came into effect 10 years ago. WHICH AREAS ARE AFFECTED? * Greater Sydney: 35 local government areas running from beachside suburbs like Manly to the Blue Mountains in the west. The danger areas are listed below. * Sydney West and Inner West: Burwood, Canada Bay, Strathfield, Blacktown, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Liverpool, Parramatta Penrith, Sydney (includes some inner west suburbs). * Sydney East: Randwick, Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra. * North and North West: Camden, Central Coast, The Hills, Hawkesbury, Hunters Hill, Ku-ring-gai, Lane Cove, Mosman, North Sydney, Northern Beaches, Ryde, Willoughby. * South and South West: Georges River, Kogarah, Sutherland. * The Hunter: Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Singleton and the Upper Hunter. * The Illawarra and Shoalhaven areas south of Sydney. HOW DANGEROUS WILL IT BE? * Australia's worst bushfire tragedy was the Black Saturday fires of February 2009, which killed 173 people and destroyed thousands of homes. It would have carried a catastrophic rating under the present system. * The current fire danger flags a similar level of destructive force. * The catastrophic rating for Greater Sydney is "unprecedented" but there have been one or two warnings for other parts of the state in the past decade. * "We got to keep reminding ourselves that catastrophic is off the conventional scale," Mr Fitzsimmons says. Australian Associated Press

