  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National

Bushfire emergencies in NSW and Qld

National
Firefighters in Cooroibah in Queensland continue their work as the bushfire emergency continues.
Firefighters in Cooroibah in Queensland continue their work as the bushfire emergency continues.

The latest on the bushfires in NSW and Queensland

NSW:

* Three people dead

* 100 people injured including 20 firefighters

* At least 150 homes destroyed, with that figure expected to rise

* Up to 60 bushfires burning on Monday, including 40 that are not contained

* 970,000 hectares burnt, close to combined total for the past three fire seasons

* Week-long state of emergency declared

* Catastrophic fire danger rating for Greater Sydney, the Hunter region and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven on Tuesday

* Severe and extreme danger across large tracts of the rest of the state

* 10 watch and act alerts current as at 10am on Monday

* Statewide total fire ban declared for Monday and Tuesday

* 40 schools closed across NSW

QLD:

* 51 fires burning across Queensland, three of major concern

* Cobraball near Yeppoon in central Queensland; Cooroibah on the Sunshine Coast; Thornton in the Lockyer Valley

* Nine homes destroyed, including eight in the Cobraball blaze and one in the Cooroibah fire

* A further eight homes have minor to moderate fire damage, five at Cobraball and three at Lower Beechmont in the Gold Coast hinterland

* Other structures including farm sheds lost and 11,000 hectares burnt in central Queensland

* State of fire emergency in force across 42 local government areas; total ban on outdoor fires, activities that can spark fires

* One firefighter hurt, breaking a leg fighting Cooroibah blaze

* High and very high fire danger forecast for most of Queensland on Tuesday

* Severe conditions expected in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt on Tuesday

* That will continue for the region on Wednesday when the danger in the Wide Bay-Burnett and Southeast Coast regions will also hit severe.

Australian Associated Press