Bushfire emergencies in NSW and Qld

The latest on the bushfires in NSW and Queensland NSW: * Three people dead * 100 people injured including 20 firefighters * At least 150 homes destroyed, with that figure expected to rise * Up to 60 bushfires burning on Monday, including 40 that are not contained * 970,000 hectares burnt, close to combined total for the past three fire seasons * Week-long state of emergency declared * Catastrophic fire danger rating for Greater Sydney, the Hunter region and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven on Tuesday * Severe and extreme danger across large tracts of the rest of the state * 10 watch and act alerts current as at 10am on Monday * Statewide total fire ban declared for Monday and Tuesday * 40 schools closed across NSW QLD: * 51 fires burning across Queensland, three of major concern * Cobraball near Yeppoon in central Queensland; Cooroibah on the Sunshine Coast; Thornton in the Lockyer Valley * Nine homes destroyed, including eight in the Cobraball blaze and one in the Cooroibah fire * A further eight homes have minor to moderate fire damage, five at Cobraball and three at Lower Beechmont in the Gold Coast hinterland * Other structures including farm sheds lost and 11,000 hectares burnt in central Queensland * State of fire emergency in force across 42 local government areas; total ban on outdoor fires, activities that can spark fires * One firefighter hurt, breaking a leg fighting Cooroibah blaze * High and very high fire danger forecast for most of Queensland on Tuesday * Severe conditions expected in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt on Tuesday * That will continue for the region on Wednesday when the danger in the Wide Bay-Burnett and Southeast Coast regions will also hit severe. Australian Associated Press

