Bomb attacks kill five in northeast Syria

Three bombs have exploded in Qamishli in northeast Syria, killing five people and wounding 26 in the city largely controlled by Kurdish fighters. Two cars and a rigged motorcycle exploded near a cafe and a church, a statement from the region's security forces said on Monday. The wounded included four security force members, it said, describing the blasts as a "terrorist operation". With the Kurdish YPG militia at its forefront, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) defeated Islamic State across much of north and east Syria with US help. A series of bomb attacks have struck towns and villages in northern Syria in the past year, including in the SDF region. Kurdish leaders say Islamic State sleeper cells still pose a threat and warn that a Turkish offensive at the border would allow a jihadist resurgence. Australian Associated Press

