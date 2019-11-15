  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National

Latest on the bushfire emergency in NSW

National
More than 1.1 million hectares are burnt or burning in NSW, more than the last three years combined.
More than 1.1 million hectares are burnt or burning in NSW, more than the last three years combined.

THE LATEST ON THE NSW BUSHFIRES

* Four people have died since Friday - two people in the Kangawalla blaze near Glen Innes, one in the Crowdy Bay fire near Taree, and one on the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin, northwest of Kempsey.

* A severe fire danger rating is in place for the far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney Region and Illawarra-Shoalhaven, and large parts of the state are under total fire bans.

* Conditions eased following a "catastrophic" danger rating earlier in the week, but Friday's forecast of hot, dry weather once again poses a threat.

* Two emergency alerts are in place - at Gospers Mountain near Colo Heights and at Ebor, east of Armidale.

* 259 homes have been destroyed since last Friday, with 87 damaged.

* 480 outbuildings have been destroyed, with 155 damaged.

* A total of 2141 buildings in the direct area of the fire saved, RFS says.

* Nearly 60 fires burning across NSW, with 35 uncontained.

* About 1.1 million hectares burned - more than the combined total for the past three NSW bushfire seasons.

* State of emergency remains in place until early next week.

* 1300 firefighters worked in the field on Thursday night, supported by aircraft and fire trucks.

* About 60 schools remain closed on Friday.

* Authorities warn it could take many months to bring all the fires under control and declare them safe unless there is rain.

* The Insurance Council of Australia said insurers had received 900 claim applications, with initial losses totalling $100 million.

Australian Associated Press