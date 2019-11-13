Gun maker can be sued for US mass shooting

news, world

The US Supreme Court has dealt a blow to the firearms industry by rejecting Remington Arms Co's bid to escape a lawsuit by families of victims aiming to hold the gun maker liable for its marketing of the assault-style rifle used in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre that killed 20 children and six adults. The justices turned away Remington's appeal of a ruling by Connecticut's top court to let the lawsuit proceed despite a federal law that broadly shields firearms manufacturers from liability when their weapons are used in crimes. The lawsuit will move forward at a time of high passions in the United States over the issue of gun control. The family members of nine people slain and one survivor of the Sandy Hook massacre filed the lawsuit in 2014. Remington was backed in the case by a number of gun rights groups and lobbying organisations including the powerful National Rifle Association, which is closely aligned with Republicans including President Donald Trump. The NRA called the lawsuit "company-killing". A Remington representative could not be reached for comment. The December 14, 2012 rampage was carried out by a 20-year-old gunman named Adam Lanza, who shot his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and fired on first-graders and adult staff before fatally shooting himself as police closed in. The United States has experienced a succession of mass shootings in recent decades, including several that have staggered the public such as the 2017 attack at a Las Vegas concert that killed 58 and one at a nightclub in Orlando in 2016 that killed 49. Assault-type rifles have been a recurring feature in many of the massacres. The US Congress has not enacted new gun-control laws after the mass shootings largely because of Republican opposition. The plaintiffs have argued Remington bears some of the blame for the Sandy Hook tragedy. They said the Bushmaster AR-15 gun that Lanza used - a semi-automatic civilian version of the US military's M-16 - had been illegally marketed by the company to civilians as a combat weapon for waging war and killing human beings. The plaintiffs said Connecticut's consumer protection law forbade advertising that promoted violent, criminal behaviour and yet even though these rifles had become the "weapon of choice for mass shooters", Remington's ads "continued to exploit the fantasy of an all-conquering lone gunman". Josh Koskoff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the families were grateful that the court denied Remington's appeal. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d7886a23-26b4-46d1-bbf1-e3c9ab6e5261.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg