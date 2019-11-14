Qld bracing for dangerous fire threat

news, national

Queensland firefighters are working frantically to strengthen containment lines and fire breaks as the state braces for the fire danger to again ramp up to severe levels. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned conditions will become more dangerous as dry westerlies push extremely hot air across the state on Friday and heading into the weekend. Many Queenslanders forced to flee their homes remain in limbo unable to return home. As the fire threat deepens, there has been growing anger after a teenage boy was charged with lighting the Cobraball fire near Yeppoon that has burned for days in central Queensland. A total of 36 structures - including 14 homes - have so far been destroyed by the massive blaze which is still burning. "I think everyone is angry and disappointed," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters. "Thankfully there were no lives lost, but it could have been a different story. I think parents need to sit down with their kids and talk about the consequences of their actions." Alerts remained in place for Black Snake, in the Gympie region, and the coastal towns of Woodgate and Buxton, south of Bundaberg, on Thursday afternoon. In Black Snake, the large, slow-moving fire is burning near the Des Simpson Memorial and a wind change has sent the fire tracking in a northwesterly direction. Crews will be backburning along the southeastern edge of the blaze, in the vicinity of Thornside Road and Upper Thornside Road. The Woodgate blaze is burning near Woodgate Road and Woppis Road, travelling towards Walkers Point Road. People in nearby Kinkuna have been told to leave as a fast-moving bushfire closes in, moving west toward Kinkuna Waters Estate. There is a second warning for Buxton residents in the same area. Residents of Noosa North Shore have been allowed to return home after being evacuated twice in one week. More than 70 fires are burning across the state since the current crisis erupted a week ago. While authorities keep a close eye on the bigger fires, exhausted crews face another challenge on Friday as the temperatures rise and the fire threat intensifies. The weather bureau warns the westerlies will push extremely dry air back toward the coastal fringe bringing a low-intensity heatwave. Severe isolated storms cells have also been forecast to potentially bring dry lightning which could ignite further fires. "The story is one of very high fire dangers or severe fire danger ratings for the next three days over the weekend," BOM forecaster Richard Wardell said. A large fire is still burning in difficult terrain near the five-star Spicers Peak Lodge on the Southern Downs, but it is not directly impacting properties. There are a number of fires between Brisbane and the NSW border, including in the Scenic Rim west of the Gold Coast. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a8dcc1f7-ab44-4952-8d09-9a9140522661.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg