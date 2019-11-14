No consequence for Vic Police shooting

news, national

Victoria Police has no plans to change its practices despite reportedly dishing out a seven-figure payout to a couple shot while performing a sex act in a Melbourne nightclub. Dale Ewins and former girlfriend Zita Sukys were dressed like punk icon Sid Vicious and a naughty schoolgirl at the Inflation nightclub's Saints and Sinners party in July 2017. Heavily armed police stormed the venue after a patron reported Mr Ewins' had a gun in his pants, and the pair were shot while performing a sex act. The gun was a $2 plastic toy. Police had been told by staff at the club the gun was a fake before they opened fire, a court was told. "As a confidential agreement has been reached it would be inappropriate to comment further," Victoria Police said in a statement on Thursday. Detectives and the Office of Public Prosecution investigated the case, with oversight from the force's Professional Standards Command. There is no further police review on the horizon at this stage, AAP understands. Victoria Police has not revealed if any officers have been reprimanded. Mr Ewins, Ms Sukys and Inflation nightclub owner Martha Tsamis agreed to a confidential settlement on Wednesday, after their Supreme Court trial against the state of Victoria started on Monday. It has been reported by other media that the deal is worth more than $3 million. Mr Ewins was shot twice in the back, tasered three times, beaten and stomped on, while Ms Sukys was shot in the leg. Ms Sukys received an apology that she was an "innocent bystander who was injured through no fault of her own in the circumstances of the case". Ms Tsamis also settled with Victoria Police over the shooting and said she was thrilled with the confidential agreement. "Sometimes cool heads come together and decide what the success of something can be, and I think maybe cool heads prevailed," she told AAP. "As far as I'm concerned we've done nothing wrong and we were prepared to fight it all the way." Premier Daniel Andrews said he was not privy to the details of the settlement. "It was very unfortunate, a real tragedy. But I'm not entirely sure about the terms and conditions of that settlement," he told reporters on Thursday. Police Minister Lisa Neville said it was an agreement between Victoria Police and the individuals, with most of the payout money to come from insurance. Opposition leader Michael O'Brien said the shooting was a "very wrong breach". "Frankly taxpayers have got the right to ask the chief commissioner, what is happening to our money and why are these things happening?" he said. Australian Associated Press

