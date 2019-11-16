Minister Tehan heading to Malaysia, India

news, politics

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan is visiting both Malaysia and India with the aim of creating new job and business opportunities for Australians in the education sector. "Strengthening Australia's relationship with other countries will benefit our education system with flow on effects for our economy, jobs and business opportunities," Mr Tehan said in a statement on Saturday. Mr Tehan will travel to Malaysia from November 17 to 19 where he will attend the inauguration of the new University of Wollongong Malaysia KDU campus. He will also address the National University of Malaysia and visit research facilities at Monash University Malaysia. "Malaysia is an important partner when it comes to education," Mr Tehan said. "More than 23,500 Malaysian students are currently studying in Australia and our universities are working together on world-leading research that will make a difference in both countries." The minister will then lead a delegation to India from November 19 to 21. Mr Tehan said India has one of the fastest growing economies in the world and an increasing demand for education services. "The delegation to India will be an important opportunity for Australian education providers to showcase the excellence of our education and research sector and to forge new relationships between our two countries that are mutually beneficial," he said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c13bc71f-2200-46c4-ba48-075b52e221b7.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg