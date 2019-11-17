Qld bushfire flares as wind picks up

news, national

Residents west of Brisbane in the Ravensbourne area are being told to evacuate as a large out of control bushfire bears down. An emergency warning has been issued for a blaze, which is part of the Pechey fire responsible for blackening 3400 hectares in the past five days. Local mayor Paul Antonio says the situation has deteriorated drastically despite a large air tanker that dumps 15,000 litre in one go, joining the fight. "This is a very difficult situation ... The wind (at my farm) is strong enough to rock my car," he told AAP on Sunday. "It's looking very bleak." The fire, which is advancing to the north, east and southeast, extends along Perseverance Dam Road, Mount Jockey Road, Horrex Road, Garvey Road, Purtill Road and McQuillan Road. Mr Antonio said 200 firefighters and 15 aircraft are battling the blaze, along a 38 km front. Across the state, 85 fires are burning but those of most concern are the ones at Pechey, north of Toowoomba, and Moreton Island off Brisbane along with those in the Scenic Rim at Mt Barney, Clumber and Tarome. Severe thunderstorms likely to deliver damaging winds and large hailstones north of Brisbane and towards the coast but unlikely to impact the Pechey blaze, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Hail the size of cricket balls has been reported in the Glasshouse Mountains, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, meteorologist Rosa Hoff said. Ms Hoff said no storms were expected in the Darling Downs or Scenic Rim areas where concerning bushfires continued to burn. However strong winds had been detected, with gusts of 57km/h recorded at Dalby and 50km/h at Stanthorpe. Earlier, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Acting Inspector John Welke warned there may be times on Sunday afternoon when firefighters wouldn't be able to get in front of the Ravensbourne fire. Crews may be pulled back from the front to only protect homes and property for their own safety, he said. The situation was a long way from over and the fire in that region could continue for another week. Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen fears only rain will stop fires there but there is little forecast. "Everyone needs to be on their toes," he told AAP. "At the moment these fires will still be running next weekend." About 50 Scenic Rim farmers have already lost up to 50km of fencing and fodder in the fires, Mr Christensen said. Many, who are also volunteer firefighters, are exhausted from battling bushfires that first hit the region in September. Australian Associated Press

