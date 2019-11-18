Human rights partnership with China canned

news, politics

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has issued a statement of support for Australia's economic partnership with China, as political tensions between Beijing and Canberra come under further strain. But Mr Frydenberg says while China has outstripped the United States as Australia's largest foreign investor, there are clear differences between the two nations that need to be carefully managed. "China is an important partner as well but we both acknowledge there are important differences including our different political systems," he will tell a strategic forum in Sydney on Monday. "We are best served by being clear and consistent in the policy positions we take in accordance with our values and national interest. "We may disagree at times with China on human rights, foreign investment and other matters but by being clear and consistent our differences need not undermine this important relationship." Meanwhile, Australia's human rights partnership with China has been quietly suspended over Beijing's mass detention of Uighurs. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says the Human Rights Technical Co-operation Program, worth $7.4 million over three years, has been suspended after more than two decades. The program was set up between DFAT, the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Adding to the strain is China's decision to block coalition backbenchers Andrew Hastie and James Paterson from visiting the country until they "repent" for criticising Beijing. Neither men intends to scale back their criticism of Chinese attempts to exert influence in Australia, or its human rights abuses against Uighurs in the country's western Xinjiang province. "I'm not really the repenting type - I'm agnostic - but even if I was I wouldn't be following the commands of foreign powers to repent on my political views," Senator Paterson told ABC Radio. "Even if I wanted to change my views and soften them, I feel like it's impossible for me to do so now that I've been issued such a demand from the Chinese embassy. "It's my job to speak up for Australia's national interests and our sovereignty and the values and concerns of the Australian people, not to speak up on behalf of any other government. "I'm just going to continue to do that, and I know that Andrew Hastie feels the same way." Former head of Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dennis Richardson, has slammed the ban. "It highlights the propensity of authoritarian governments to be a bit thin-skinned about criticism," he said. "Andrew Hastie, whether you agree with him or not, is a thoughtful person and the Chinese would have found him someone prepared to listen and to learn." However, Mr Richardson has described the debate about China as hysterical and suggested it is the government's role to bring the relationship together in a "coherent whole". Australian Associated Press

