Charles and Camilla begin NZ visit

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will hit the ground running in Auckland on Monday on their week-long tour of New Zealand. The royal couple were met by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy on Sunday afternoon, landing at Whenuapai air base after a visit to India. Their first event of three dozen engagements is a wreath-laying ceremony at Mount Roskill War Memorial Park in Auckland's South, a memorial to the fallen of World War I. They will then retire to the Wesley Community Centre for a cultural welcome, before heading their different ways in the afternoon, pursing causes of their personal interests. Charles's focus on environmental issues, especially plastic waste, will take him to visit Critical Design, a social enterprise which creates jobs through waste reduction. Camilla will meet with organisations dedicated to active ageing, as well as those supporting women who have suffered from domestic violence. They will spend the afternoon at a sustainably-focused winery, Hunting Lodge, before returning to Whenuapai for military presentations. There are only three opportunities for the public to engage with the Prince and Duchess this week; during public walks at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on Tuesday, Christchurch's Cathedral Square on Friday and Kaikoura on Saturday. Australian Associated Press

