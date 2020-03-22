Virus could force 'draconian' measures

news, national

Australians must keep their distance from each other and stop all non-essential travel or risk draconian neighbourhood lockdowns as governments battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the onus is on every single person in the country to do the right thing. As more states close their borders, with South Australia joining Tasmania and the Northern Territory in imposing two-week quarantines, people don't seem to be heeding the urgent messages of politicians and medical officers to keep a safe and healthy distance. Hundreds of people turned up to Bondi Beach on Sunday morning despite the iconic stretch of sand being closed after thousands packed onto it late in the week. "What happened at Bondi Beach yesterday was not okay and served as a message to federal and state leaders that too many Australians are not taking these issues seriously enough," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Sunday. "State premiers and chief ministers may have to take far more draconian measures to enforce social distancing particularly in areas of outbreaks than might otherwise need be the case." People are being urged to keep at least 1.5 metres between each other. Wall-to-wall coverage of the virus meant no one had an excuse for not knowing about it and what they should be doing. "You've got to keep a healthy distance between each other," Mr Morrison said. "If Australians can't do that on a broad scale, then they are denying the governments and the authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods." The prime minister will discuss the possibility of localised lockdowns in areas hit with bad outbreaks of the virus with state and territory leaders on Sunday evening. Similarly, many pubs and restaurants have still been packed despite rules limiting them to one person per four square metres of floor space. The prime minister said venues and patrons had to get a handle on this or bring the "worst outcome" down on themselves. "If there have been pubs and clubs that are heaving with people on the weekend, that is simply an invitation for the states and territories to shut them down," he said. Leaders have also recommended against all non-essential travel. "This means no holidays on the South Coast this Easter or school holidays," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr warned. "This means no weekends in Sydney or Melbourne. Visiting family and friends outside of the Canberra region has to be carefully considered and if it is not essential, do not do it." Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said most new diagnoses of coronavirus were still related to people travelling. It might be another week or two until the increased travel restriction flowed through to a reduction in travel-related new cases, he said. Almost 1300 cases of the virus have now been recorded in Australia, with at least 70 people recovered. Seven people have died. The federal government has announced a $66 billion second round of stimulus measures in an attempt to diminish the economic blow of the virus and help small businesses keep afloat. It will temporarily double the Jobseeker payment - known as Newstart until last Friday - and make it easier for casuals and sole traders to access, give a second round of $750 cash payments to pensioners, and significantly expand the already announced cash flow injection into small businesses, who will now get at least $20,000 and up to $100,000 each. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described this as a supercharged safety net and flagged further measures as the crisis evolves, saying it was in no way a "set and forget" situation. State governments have also implemented stimulus measures and are looking at other ways to ease pressure on people, including how to give renters and commercial tenants a break. The government is also urgently considering how to bring home Australians trapped overseas or on board cruise ships. Australian Associated Press

