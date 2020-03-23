Vic premier attacks COVID19 selfishness

news, national

Victoria's hospitality industry and schools will go into a shutdown policed by 500 officers as Premier Daniel Andrews hits out at selfish people risking lives from coronavirus. The dedicated police taskforce will enforce Victoria's coronavirus shutdown of non-essential services and 14-day self-isolation of travellers. Venues such as pubs, clubs, gyms, cinemas and schools will all close for at least three weeks from Monday to curb the spread of the deadly virus. "This list basically represents a very big step, a massive step, that is essential to keep Victorians and Australians safe," Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday. Victoria recorded 59 new cases overnight, taking the state's total to 355 cases. The number is expected to rise on Monday with the tally finalised at 9.30am. The government was forced to act because too many people were not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously and just because pubs were closing down, does not mean you move the party into homes, Mr Andrews said. "We are going to see deaths, we will see more deaths than would otherwise be the case if people are selfish," he said. "We had a case last week where a group of people, a dozen or so, went to a dinner party. "As best we can tell the dinner party started with one person who had the coronavirus by the end of the dinner party, almost everybody at the dinner party had the coronavirus - this spreads rapidly." Victoria's school holidays have been brought forward to start on Tuesday instead of Friday, so teachers can prepare for the possibility of remote learning. Mr Andrews said at this stage, schools were due to return on April 14 and families should plan accordingly. The schools shutdown is in defiance of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's insistence that they should remain open. The shutdown is considered stage one and is likely to escalate. For now, kindergartens and child care will remain open, while trades and construction can also continue. Victorians will still be able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, like petrol stations and convenience stores. Freight, logistics and home delivery are considered essential and will remain open. A $1.7 billion package was unveiled by the Victorian government on Saturday to help businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus. Small businesses will get full refunds on their payroll tax bills for the rest of the financial year, and $500 million will be created to help people who have lost their jobs find new work. Australian Associated Press

