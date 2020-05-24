Normal life returning with local sport: PM

news, national

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes the return of community sport will be a further step in getting Australian back to normal as the country works through the coronavirus pandemic. Just four new COVID-19 cases across the country were announced on Sunday, as state governments announced further easing of restrictions introduced in March to contain the virus that has killed thousands around the world. Australia's toll is 102. Sport Australia has released a road map that will allow community sporting clubs and associations a safe return to sport at all levels. It was a move welcomed by Mr Morrison who says he is "passionate" about community sport coming back into play, while the major football codes will begin to restart their seasons from this week. "Sure, it is great to see the NRL and the AFL get back," he told reporters in Murrumbateman, NSW, just outside of the ACT. "But frankly, in Australia sport isn't just something that people watch, it's something they participate in. It's all about getting back to life as normal as it can be in a COVID safe world." In Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also announced a $51.3 million recovery assistance package to help local sports clubs. The 'Return to Sport Toolkit', developed by Sport Australia in partnership with Hockey Australia, provides comprehensive checklists, adaptable COVID-19 safety plans and templates to be used sporting organisations. Sport Australia acting CEO Rob Dalton said public health remained "paramount". "I urge all sporting participants not to jump the starting gun without first the consent of your relevant state and territory health authorities," Mr Dalton said in a statement on Sunday. NSW on Sunday announced Beauty salons, tanning studios and nail salons could be back in business in a week if a strict COVID-19 safe plan was implemented. All school children will return to classrooms in NSW and Queensland on Monday, while Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a further suite of measures that will allow schools and some outdoor facilities to go back to normal from Tuesday. The state will also loosen restrictions from June 1, including allowing gatherings of up to 20 people at homes and outdoors, overnight stays in hotels as well as the opening of campgrounds. "We think this is a very big part of that economic recovery but it has got to be sustainable and appropriate and safe," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. However, he also announced two new virus cases, which followed the death of a man in his 60s on Saturday, which brought the national total to 102 fatalities. Total COVID-19 cases now stand at over 7100. Queensland and NSW both reported just one new case each. Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan said these continued low numbers are "very encouraging". Six million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app less than a month after being launched to help health authorities across the nation trace coronavirus infections. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the app was playing a significant role in Australia's response to the pandemic and several countries have expressed interest in learning from its positive impacts. "Australia continues to be a world leader in testing, tracing, and containing the coronavirus and I would encourage all Australians to contribute to that effort and download the COVIDSafe app today," Mr Hunt said in a statement. However, GPs have issued a warning of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in coming weeks as restrictions continue to ease. Even more worrying, a survey of more than 1000 general practices across NSW and Victoria conducted by Monash University also warns of a third wave of patients between August and January. The latter would be the result of people presenting with diseases, such as diabetes and cervical cancer, because they have been put off from having their usual screening to keep them in check because of the pandemic, "GP data shows significant numbers of patients with chronic disease are not interacting with their practices and not having regular pathology of radiology testing that goes with proper management of their condition," Associate Professor Christopher Pearce at the university said in a statement. Australian Associated Press

