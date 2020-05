news, world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is standing by senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown. "I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally," Johnson told a news conference on Sunday. Johnson said "some" of the allegations about Cummings' behaviour during self-isolation were "palpably false". Australian Associated Press

