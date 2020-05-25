news, local-news,

A MAN accused of leading police on two pursuits through the Hunter, including exceeding speed limits by 90km/h, is due to face court in Newcastle on Monday. Highway patrol officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on Adelaide Street at Raymond Terrace shortly before 3pm on Friday and spoke to the driver. It is alleged he accelerated away and fled, sparking a police pursuit. Officers followed the car through Raymond Terrace where the Toyoya allegedly reached speeds of roughly 140km/h in areas where the limit is 50km/h. The car stopped on Charles Street and the driver fled on food. Police pursued but were unable to locate the man. On Sunday evening police were patrolling Raymond Terrace Road at Chisholm about 11pm when they attempted to stop a Hyundai Santa Fe for a random breath test. "When the Hyundai failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated travelling through Thornton and Millers Forest, allegedly reaching estimated speeds of 140km/h in a sign-posted 80km/h zone," police said in a statement. The vehicle eventually stopped in Woodberry's Waterbush Crescent. Police arrested a 54-year-old man and a 42-year-old female passenger. The man underwent oral drug tests, which returned positive for methamphetamine and cannabis. A secondary test, which was also positive, has been sent for analysis. The 54-year-old was charged with 10 offences including driving dangerously in a police pursuit, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, drug possession, providing a false name and possession of stolen goods. Police said they will allege in court the man was the driver in both the Raymond Terrace and Chisholm pursuits. The Telarah man was refused bail to face court. The female passenger was not charged.

