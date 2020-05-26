news, national

Western Australia is mopping up after a large part of the state endured two days of wild weather from a once-in-a-decade storm. As remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga clashed with a cold front and trough, the state was lashed by gusts that reached about 130km/h in some areas. There was also heavy rain, flooding, especially high tides, and significant erosion at some beaches. More than 60,000 properties experienced power outages across WA while roofs were torn off buildings and many trees were uprooted. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls for help across the state, with most coming from Perth. There have also been reports of crops lost. The Bureau of Meteorology described the storm as a "rare event" because so many areas of the state were affected. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/6b9946e9-ad80-4b55-8db0-63b472e58368.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Clean-up after severe storm hits WA