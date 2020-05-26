Coles supermarkets to lift product restrictions from today

news, national,

Coles supermarkets will remove product buying restrictions on items including pasta, rice, toilet paper, liquid soap and hand sanitiser from today (May 26). The restrictions were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure everyone could access essential items. People were restricted to buying two packets or less per transaction and only one packet of toilet paper. A Coles spokesperson said they hoped the lifting the restrictions would make life easier for customers. "We know it's been a challenging time," the spokesperson said. "We would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and our team for their incredible work to help us reach a new normal in shopping. "We are also grateful to our suppliers and logistics partners who helped restock our shelves and the state and federal governments who helped us to get deliveries to stores as quickly as possible during the height of the crisis. "It's very important that we all continue to work together and follow government guidelines in store to maintain social distancing." Antibacterial wipes and liquid soap will be the final products to have buying limits removed. Restrictions of four tins per transaction will remain on baby formula.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/af231602-a755-49b5-9796-1d2375e18951.jpg/r0_1_1181_668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg